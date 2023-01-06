Mad World recaps everything added since the last closed beta

Just yesterday we were wondering what Mad World was up to and found that it was kicking out armor previews and all the videos it could, which is fine but not what one would call substantial. We can no longer make that claim now, as Jandisoft has shared a list of updates made to the game since its last closed beta test build.

Some of the changes made to the ARPG include a new dungeon in Act 5 along with adjustments to existing dungeon difficulty, several new boss monsters to fight, tweaks to world boss regeneration, new locations for various resources, and a host of new quests plus improvements to existing quests.

The post still doesn’t confirm a launch date for the game, meaning followers are still holding on to the nebulous 2023 launch window. Still, seeing what amounts to preliminary patch notes might assuage any concerns.