Dysterra announces a free weekend on Steam, launches Season 2 update with new maps, weapons, and items

Dysterra might have made its early access release just this past November, but it apparently is rushing forward into Season 2, which is the sci-fi survival shooter’s newest content drop that promises more stuff.

Highlights of Season 2 include two new maps – one with FFA PvP and the other tuned for solo play – along with tutorial updates, UI upgrades, new recovery items, five new weapons, and four new armor sets. The patch also has increased item crafting times to better reflect their corresponding tier levels, adjusted base mechanics, and added a feature to let players cancel base protection if it was clicked by accident.

This new patch heralds a free weekend event on Steam that will open up full access to the shooter for everyone between February 2nd and February 6th. There will also be an attendance event, some Twitch Drops, and a 30% discount for the shooter during the promotion.