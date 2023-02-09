Diablo II Resurrected preps ladder season three, new rune words, and sundering charm improvements

Diablo Immortal isn’t the only Diablo game catching Blizzard’s attention this week: Diablo II Resurrected has dropped a full preview of what to expect from Ladder Season Three, which arrives on February 16th.

“Our first two Ladder Seasons for Diablo II: Resurrected showed just how adept your adventurers were at saving Sanctuary, racing to be the first to cement their names on the Leaderboard,” Blizzard says. “Ladder Season Three will begin on February 16, ushering in a new opportunity for brave adventurers to race to level 99 and amass powerful loot along the way. We cannot wait to see how the eight new Rune Words will influence the leaderboard, or hopefully, allow new players the opportunity to see their name on it for the first time. We’re also introducing changes to the availability of Sundering Charms, existing Rune Words, and new Horadric Cube Recipes with the start of Ladder Season Three.”

The night before the season begins, patch 2.6 rolls out with an overhaul to Terror Zones that (among other things) makes them available offline, along with multiple bug fixes to classes, controllers, and the inventory.