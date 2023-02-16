Guild Wars 2 music video is nominated for a Best Original Song at the G.A.N.G. awards

Does praise for Guild Wars 2’s soundtrack often go unsung in the gaming industry? That may well change this season thanks to an End of Dragons music video being nominated for a Game Audio Network Guild award.

The song, “A World Without You,” was written by Joyce Kwon and arranged by ArenaNet Composer Maclaine Diemer. We’ll find out on March 23rd whether or not it actually won a G.A.N.G. award when the ceremony commences.

“The finale song from Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, A World Without You by Joyce Kwon, has been nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s GANG Awards,” Diemer tweeted. “This is a meaningful award because they’re voted on by the game audio community.”

And as a friendly PSA, don’t forget to grab your free makeover kit in the Guild Wars 2 gem store (which is normally priced at 350 gems).

Source: Press release