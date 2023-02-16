Embers Adrift’s QA server previews new dice-dueling game and Grimstone Canyon zone

Embers Adrift dropped a state of the game memo for its community last night, kicking it off with a thank-you note to the playerbase for its support of an indie team and a recap of everything added to the game in January. But it’s the coming soon portion that has our interest.

“We have been testing a new zone internally, Grimstone Canyon!” the team writes. “There are several new creatures to be found in this zone. New abilities will soon enter the game. The QA server is here – come test the higher level content once a week if you have an active account. A slew of new quests will be launched with the final patch of the month of February as we move to a monthly content patch with weekly patches for balance passes, hotfixes, and systems tweaks. Dueling will soon be making its way into Embers Adrift, but it’s not what you think! Stay tuned for more – we have an announcement on pricing coming soon!”

Players can check out the QA server, which already has patch notes for the upcoming patch; it includes a new dice-dueling minigame, audio and UI fixes, and improved social window, merchant buyback options, and of course, Grimstone Canyon itself, a level 30+ zone north-east of Dryfoot that is cut up into three phases. It’s the first and lowest-lying part of the canyon in testing now.

“The beautiful red-walled canyons north of Dryfoot are marred only by the Grimstone Marauders dwelling within – earning them the name “Grimstone Canyons.” These marauders are even worse than their Drybone counterparts – if that was possible. They are ruthless beyond measure and will do anything to get more “slagrock,” their term for ember ore.The views you’ll find in Grimstone Canyon are quite stunning, but don’t let them distract you from your surroundings. If you don’t pay attention you’re prone to be ambushed by any manner of vicious creatures. From the fearsome Redmanes to the deadly scorpions that call these canyons home.”