Betawatch: Corepunk previews crafting and gathering

Aw yeah, we’re into the crafting and gathering previews for Corepunk. That’s when you know the game is going somewhere, folks. Showing you a big dude with a sword trying to slice up some other big dude with a sword? That’s just basic stuff. But showing you a buff orc lady picking flowers? That’s the real meat. That’s what we like to see. That is our jam.
Is other beta news your jam? Well, then, good times:
- Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we try to find out which of Palia’s 23 signature NPCs are available for romance. Of course, the PCs are another matter! Imagine a saucy wink here.
- Chronicles of Elyria is very sorry that its Discord turned toxic and promises Kingdom of Elyria will be available to test again soon. Who would imagine that a game where you pay $10,000 to literally lord over people could turn toxic?
- Dune Awakening shows off how to survive on Arrakis. While you may wish to walk without rhythm, you can indeed have rhythm while watching the video.
- Last but not least, Ubisoft promises that it has Skull and Bones sitting in a very improved state now. Sure, Jan.
If you all will excuse me, I’m very busy and need to watch those gathering videos again. For reasons. I will not explain myself to you. I will explain that you can check out our full list of games in testing just below, and if you notice something skipped test phases without us noticing, we love it if you let us know in the comments. You can even talk about betas you’re participating in! We like hearing what you have to say.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023 (first on January 28th)
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Shadow’s Kiss: Early access
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Tarisland: Beta
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access on January 26th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha