Final Fantasy XIV celebrates Little Ladies’ Day once more with a new dance

Have you found yourself thinking that it has been entirely too long since a Final Fantasy XIV event gave you a new dance to spam during boss phase transitions? Good news, then; you’ll soon have another option when Little Ladies’ Day returns to the game once more on March 1st, this time offering players a new dance to flaunt in front of others. And this one even includes a fan. You know it’s classy when she’s dancing with a fan.

Before anyone starts asking to have a folding fan as a fashion accessory, that is not one of the other rewards for this particular event; players can also grab a new decorative poster for their homes or apartments and a new Orchestrion roll with seasonal music. The event does last for a while until March 15th, so players should have plenty of time to pick up their desired rewards and have a new dance for the lengthy library of same.