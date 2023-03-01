Early access MMO Frozen Flame preps March closed alpha to test PvP and survival mode

Should an early access game hold a closed alpha? It’s probably too late by the time you’ve paid for it, right? Well, maybe Dreamside and Ravenage have a good reason to try it for MMO Frozen Flame, as the devs are preparing the game for a full-scale survival mode.

“The first test will be a closed alpha test, which is scheduled to begin on March 9th,” the studio wrote on Steam. “Participants in this alpha test will be a selected group of players, our game veterans. We will also be hosting a building contest just before the start of the test, and the top builders will be given access to the closed alpha. We believe that those who have invested a lot of time and effort into the game should be the first to experience the new game mode. Following the alpha test, we will conduct a beta test that will be open to everyone. It will be announced separately at a later date.”

The roadmap, we note, boasts much more than just a survival mode and PvP in the spring, as it’s also promising public servers. Further off in the future, players can still look forward to mounts, trading posts, musical instruments, and map expansions.