CCP Games laid off more than dozen staffers from its EVE Online and FPS studios

CCP Games has apparently laid off 13 workers from its studios: According to a statement from CCP Games’ comms director George Kelion published on MMORPG.com, the EVE Online developer shed workers from two of its teams even as it is simultaneously hiring for open roles.

“Due to realignment in our development plans leading to a restructure across development, publishing, and operations, we have made the tough decision to make a small number of redundancies – 7 at our Reykjavik studio and 6 at our London studio – while also identifying and opening new roles for hire,” Kelion says. “This decision was not taken lightly, and we are providing those affected with outplacement support and guidance, including paid private coaching and outreach to recruitment contacts.”

MMORPG.com says that it was the EVE Online team hit by the layoffs, but we note here that the London studio has been working on yet another unannounced EVE universe online FPS title rather than on EVE itself.

Back in February, Pearl Abyss, which owns CCP Games, posted its Q4 2022 financials, which saw annual revenues in slight decline, not from gaming underperformance but from venture capital and currency losses. On the whole, Pearl Abyss has shed 7.4% of its workforce over the course of the previous year based on its own investor report. EVE Online’s isolated revenues were more or less flat over last five quarters.