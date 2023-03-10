Betawatch: Wayfinder offers little peeks behind the NDA

What is Wayfinder? Where is Wayfinder? Why is Wayfinder? These questions… mostly do not make sense. But there are some answers to perhaps less nonsensical questions that can be gleaned by, say, checking out the game’s new trailer, or reading our extensive interview with the team. Enlightenment awaits!
Other beta news may indeed spark joy, but let us know:
- March’s pre-alpha test has been scheduled for Pantheon. The testing cycle continues, but you have to wait between tests to talk with the developers. (Little Brad McQuaid joke there. Rest in peace, guy.)
- Bellatores is aiming for 2024 and sounds like a full open PvP sandbox MMORPG. You know, if you don’t have enough of those in your life.
- So Battle Crush is a new MOBA. Yes, launching in the year two thousand twenty-three of the common era. Oh, it’s also from NCsoft.
- Last but not least, enjoy the trailer for AdventureQuest Worlds Infinity because heck, you have to love the snark on display here.
And thus ends the actual last Betawatch ever forever until the next one. I’m entirely serious, unless I’m not, in which case I’m not serious at all. Life is a delightful mystery, but you can clear up slightly less-delightful mysteries by letting us know in the comments if something is missing from the list or skipped to a new test phase without us noticing. We will be sure to thank you, correct you, incorrectly identify something as Korean, and later laugh about it while quietly fixing it. Life is also hilarious.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Blue Protocol: Japanese testing
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha on March 2
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Diablo IV: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Shadow’s Kiss: Early access
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Tarisland: Beta
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Throne and Liberty: Korean closed beta
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha
Wayfinder: Closed beta