Final Fantasy XIV brings back its free login campaign and hands out the Stormblood expansion for a limited time

Are you a lapsed Final Fantasy XIV player who is looking for some free login time? Or perhaps you’re looking to buy the game’s starter edition and you want to get Stormblood at no cost? If you fall into either of these buckets, then the MMORPG’s latest two promotions are just for you. Yes, these are specific scenarios, but they still should cast a pretty wide net regardless.

Between now and May 8th, existing owners or new buyers of the starter edition of the MMORPG will be able to also get the Stormblood expansion for free when it’s purchased from specific retailers like Square-Enix’s own store. Better yet, once the expansion is registered to an account, it’s yours forever so long as the offer is claimed within the promotion’s time frame, though an active subscription will be required.

For those who don’t have an active subscription anymore, the the free login campaign is back that lets lapsed players log in to the MMORPG for absolutely no cost and play for a total of 96 hours. This promo is also running between now and May 8th and is available only for those who have been inactive for at least 30 days.

source: official site ( 1 2 ), thanks to Vincent for the tip!