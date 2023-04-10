Lord of the Rings Online sells max-level boosts for a limited time, previews new forums

If you’re willing to crack open your wallet wide, you can take the express lanes right to level 140 in Lord of the Rings Online. This is because Standing Stone Games is selling the 140 boosts in the game store through April 13th.

MMO blog Ancient Gaming Noob breaks this down, noting that there are multiple “Valar” boosts in the store that come at different price points, from around $28 for a level 105 to around $67 for the new 140 boost.

In other LOTRO news, last Friday’s studio livestream gave a sneak peek at a test version of the new and improved forums that are coming to the game (and Dungeons and Dragons Online as well) this year. The CM noted that there won’t be a dark mode available for the forums at launch:

Source: LOTRO . Thanks Ancient Gaming Noob!