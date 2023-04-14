Betawatch: Wayfinder catches the delay bug

If you felt like Wayfinder was really just cruising along and fast-tracking its way to beta, well… we have a bit of bad news for you. The game has delayed its global beta until May and early access until later than that, so if you thought it was just around the corner and were being all smug about it… I’m sorry. No, really, I’m so sorry. I know what it’s like to look forward to something and have it delayed. That’s too bad. You deserve happiness that excites you. Would you like a hug, and/or a cup of tea?

Just hold that cup of tea; we’ll start in on other beta news:

Enjoy this trip across the betaverse, everyone! We’ve also got our full list of games in testing just below that you can peruse at your leisure, naturally. And just as naturally, we ask that you let us know about anything that’s skipped into a new test phase without us noticing or even launched! Just ping us down in the comments, that’s always fun.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Blue Protocol: Japanese testing

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha on March 2

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Diablo IV: Open beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March

Frozen Flame: Early access

Galahad 3093: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Beta

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Beta

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Throne and Liberty: Korean closed beta

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Waven: Open alpha

Wayfinder: Closed beta

