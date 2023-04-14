Betawatch: Wayfinder catches the delay bug

If you felt like Wayfinder was really just cruising along and fast-tracking its way to beta, well… we have a bit of bad news for you. The game has delayed its global beta until May and early access until later than that, so if you thought it was just around the corner and were being all smug about it… I’m sorry. No, really, I’m so sorry. I know what it’s like to look forward to something and have it delayed. That’s too bad. You deserve happiness that excites you. Would you like a hug, and/or a cup of tea?
Just hold that cup of tea; we’ll start in on other beta news:
- Camelot Unchained is proud to announce that it’s gaining momentum! This project fully funded on Kickstarter a decade ago. You know, just felt like that might be relevant data.
- Speaking of projects that are the living incarnation of Zeno’s paradox, Star Citizen promises more fixes are coming in for 3.18.1 “soon.” Ah yes, “soon.” Like Squadron 42.
- It’s not all dunking on crowdfunding fiascos, folks; Nightingale is finalizing launch plans after another testing session in May, complete with a March test recap.
- And last but not least, Perfect New World has an unfortunate title given current live games and signups open right now for an “exploratory” beta on May 4th.
Enjoy this trip across the betaverse, everyone! We’ve also got our full list of games in testing just below that you can peruse at your leisure, naturally. And just as naturally, we ask that you let us know about anything that’s skipped into a new test phase without us noticing or even launched! Just ping us down in the comments, that’s always fun.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Blue Protocol: Japanese testing
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha on March 2
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Diablo IV: Open beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Shadow’s Kiss: Early access
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Tarisland: Beta
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Throne and Liberty: Korean closed beta
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha
Wayfinder: Closed beta