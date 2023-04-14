Players cry foul over Call of Duty Warzone cash shop skins that offer unfair advantages

More often than not, the term “pay-to-win” is used as a weapon against almost anything, but in the case of some discovered premium skins coming to the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone, that may actually be the case, as these cash shop outfits confer some sizeable advantages.

Some of the furor first erupted around a recently released Bomb Squad skin, which grants owners a medium sized backpack at the start of every match. This is noted as a problem since the core loop of DMZ mode is that players who are killed in each round lose all of their collected goods and start from zero, including a small backpack; fans argue that those who can carry more stuff from the jump are already getting ahead of the mode’s overall gameplay curve.

Additional datamining has found other problematic skins, including a Knives Out skin that grants players access to a powerful UAV item when they first deploy, and a Classic Ghost skin that grants a two-plate armor vest where everyone else starts with a one-plate armor vest. These reveals exacerbated an already on-fire subreddit to the point that mods are warning against “low-quality” posts about the matter.