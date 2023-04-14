Players cry foul over Call of Duty Warzone cash shop skins that offer unfair advantages

More often than not, the term “pay-to-win” is used as a weapon against almost anything, but in the case of some discovered premium skins coming to the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone, that may actually be the case, as these cash shop outfits confer some sizeable advantages.

Some of the furor first erupted around a recently released Bomb Squad skin, which grants owners a medium sized backpack at the start of every match. This is noted as a problem since the core loop of DMZ mode is that players who are killed in each round lose all of their collected goods and start from zero, including a small backpack; fans argue that those who can carry more stuff from the jump are already getting ahead of the mode’s overall gameplay curve.

Additional datamining has found other problematic skins, including a Knives Out skin that grants players access to a powerful UAV item when they first deploy, and a Classic Ghost skin that grants a two-plate armor vest where everyone else starts with a one-plate armor vest. These reveals exacerbated an already on-fire subreddit to the point that mods are warning against “low-quality” posts about the matter.

source: Reddit (1, 2, 3, 4) via Kotaku
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
