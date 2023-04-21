Warcraft Arclight Rumble devs talk XP level curve and exaggerated animations

While most of the eyes in the Blizzard universe are looking forward to WoW’s 10.1 or some floofy Diablo sequel, there are a few of us that are still excited to (hopefully) one day receive Warcraft Arclight Rumble on our mobile devices. And for those faithful, the studio posted a couple of new interviews with the dev team about the animations and XP system that’ll be found in this Warcraft spin-off.

Lead Engineer Andy Lim got super-technical about how Arclight Rumble calculates the accumulated XP for each mini without breaking the database and losing the flexibility to adjust the XP curve on the fly.

“The game designers have the flexibility to change how much experience is needed to gain a level. They might decide that it’s too hard to level up at low levels and decrease the amounts needed to get to the next level,” Lim said.

And if you want to flee maths to somewhere more visually pleasing, you can venture over into the realms of Arclight Rumble’s cute animations. Senior Animator Carin Huurnink recently talked about scaling down the Warcraft universe to fit on phones.

“In one glance, you should be able to distinguish which unit you’re dealing with and what action they’re performing,” she said. “We try to achieve this by using clear silhouettes, exaggerated poses, and broad movements. Our VFX and audio artists really help us elevate it beyond anything we could do as animators alone, enabling us to scale a world as huge as Azeroth down to miniature size.”