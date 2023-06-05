Cinderstone Online makes its early access debut, plans to share a roadmap soon

A couple of weeks ago we checked back in on Cinderstone Online, aka The MMO Formerly Known as Fioresia Online, where we found the game holding a weekend stress test and planning to make its early access release later in the week. That release has since happened and the devs at Codevision are ready to share what’s next.

The latest patch notes thank players for buying in to early access, detail an update with a wide variety of bug fixes and overall improvements, and announce that the game would be sharing its roadmap sometime later in the week. Fixes made in the patch include updates to dark iron, several visual improvements, a fix for a certain level 20 craftable staff, and a host of text-related adjustments. None of these would be considered earth-shaking, but they’re all important nonetheless.

In the meantime, initial impressions on Steam at the time of this writing are literally 50/50 – two negative reviews and two positive reviews – while the game’s population is currently in the single digits.