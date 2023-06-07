Multiplayer sandbox RPG Tinkertown will exit early access on June 22

Remember Tinkertown? It’s a multiplayer building-focused sandbox RPG that we first reported on last July, with the promise of lots of exploration, building, and dungeon delving, all in a procedurally generated 2-D pixel art world. We took a closer look at its early access build and even noted a unique collab event with Among Us.

After roughly a year in early access, developer Headup has announced that the game will exit early access on Thursday, June 22nd. The 1.0 release will introduce some new elements like a journal that tracks achievements, quests, resources, monsters, and NPCs; the ability for all players on a server to progress quests and share rewards; and the ability for players to build rapport with NPCs for even more goodies. The devs are already planning post-release content as well, including a new biome, more items, and more dungeons.

Tinkertown will launch for PC first on Steam and will be playable on the Steam Deck, while a console launch is planned for some time later.



source: press release