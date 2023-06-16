RIFT’s hellbug invasion from Defiance returns with a bounty of rewards

Yes, we’re still quite curious what Gamigo’s intentions for Trion Worlds’ cast-off RIFT may be, but in the meanwhile, we don’t begrudge the MMO for seeing the return of a fun event. And speaking of Trion, the Hellbug invasion gives a nod to another one of that studio’s late properties, Defiance.

The Hellbug event is running from now through June 18th with six quests that players can run on a daily basis to earn currency. If you move quickly, you can earn yourself a few mounts, companions, and pet skins (including a reskinned companion named Erebos).

“Participating in the event by closing Hellbug Rifts can also earn you some nifty prizes such as minor XP or 15% token boosts, bonus currency, special dimension items, minions, wardrobe skins, and even mounts,” Gamigo said.