RIFT’s hellbug invasion from Defiance returns with a bounty of rewards

Yes, we’re still quite curious what Gamigo’s intentions for Trion Worlds’ cast-off RIFT may be, but in the meanwhile, we don’t begrudge the MMO for seeing the return of a fun event. And speaking of Trion, the Hellbug invasion gives a nod to another one of that studio’s late properties, Defiance.
“Participating in the event by closing Hellbug Rifts can also earn you some nifty prizes such as minor XP or 15% token boosts, bonus currency, special dimension items, minions, wardrobe skins, and even mounts,” Gamigo said.
Source: RIFT
Advertisement