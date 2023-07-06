Villagers & Heroes rotates to a new raid season, improves its mobile version

It’s been a busy few weeks for colorful fantasy MMO Villagers & Heroes, starting with the launch of Raids Season 6: Dark Tides in late June and moving on to a smaller patch this week that fixed an issue that prevented some players from renaming their character after a migration.

This season sounds short but sweet: “This will be a shorter season of just two months, and contains several pertinent new features, such as the randomization of routes. Additionally, we are excited to announce that mobile now has the Knowledge Book! All players can also enjoy more gathering nodes in Traven Isles, more character slots, and a number of other bug fixes.”

Villagers & Heroes made headlines this past spring thanks to the long-awaited player housing system, of which the studio has plans to expand and improve.