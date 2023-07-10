EVE Online opens pre-orders for its 20th anniversary collector’s edition

If you’re not a regular player of EVE Online, then your first reaction to seeing one of the goodies in the game’s 20th anniversary collector’s edition may be, “What the heck is a Fedo?” Regardless, CCP Games has indeed begun pre-orders for the special physical box and detailed what awaits inside.

This limited edition – and limited supply – collector’s item comes with several physical and digital gubbins, including a plushie of the aforementioned Fedo, an eight inch Megathron ship model, a signed art print, several enamel pins, and a selection of exclusive ship skins, among other items; the only thing not included in the bundle is the game itself or any subscription time. The whole shebang will set fans back $175 before shipping, so prepare for a wallet walloping if you’re going to buy in, though you’ll have only until September 10th to do so.

In other EVE news, the studio is continuing to ramp up excitement for its upcoming Fanfest by offering a guide to visiting Iceland, and the June economic report is available for the industrious Capsuleer’s perusal.

