Diablo IV’s latest Season of the Malignant trailer demos monster heart confiscation

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Diablo IV’s first season is just nine days away now, which means Blizzard’s going ham on promos and teasers to try to keep interest in the ARPG high. Today, the studio dropped a new trailer for Season of the Malignant, this one homing in on the gameplay.

Now, don’t get too excited, as this video is basically just under 30 seconds of clips walking players ever so lightly through the malignant monsters content, which essentially asks players to fight these new creatures, suck the corruption out of them, trap their hearts, and then put their hearts into rings and amulets. I believe we characterized this mechanic as ripping out bad guys’ hearts and wearing them as jewelry, which turns out to be pretty accurate, and more power to you if that’s your thing. In any case, the process is vaguely on display here, complete with what looks like a shiny heart dropping as sweet, sweet loot.

The season itself kicks off on July 20th.

Source: YouTube
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleSMITE’s newest update adds Charon the Ferryman to the MOBA’s roster
Next articleWizard101’s test realm is officially open – here’s what awaits within

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments