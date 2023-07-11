Wizard101’s test realm is officially open – here’s what awaits within

The recently confirmed test realm for Wizard101 has now officially opened its doors to players, and it’s looking like there are a lot of new things for players to test, like a new raid, a new character change feature, and other gameplay updates.

The party piece for this test build is the new Crying Sky raid, where 12 max-level players are tasked with entering a brand-new area of Azteca for what promises to be a challenging battle with completely new mechanics. Naturally, the raid will also be rewarding, with new gear, pets, jewels, and more on offer.



Another major piece of the public test puzzle is the name and gender-changing feature available to level 50 characters. This new function can be found at the Magic Mirror Shop in the Shopping District of Wizard City, will cost 100 crowns, and will be a one-time purchase.

Other features in the current test include several additional battles in challenge mode, more Beastmoon beast forms, a new level scaling feature for PvP, and a long list of bug fixes. All of these changes, as well as instructions on how to access the MMO’s test realm, are outlined on the website.

Test Realm is now open for The Crying Sky Raid update! 😭 Take a peek at the update notes and then jump on in to check out the new features! The Crying Sky Raid, Name and Gender Change options, In-person Pet Kiosk, and more! ✨ https://t.co/WUxiBWU1VE #Wizard101 #TestRealm pic.twitter.com/GOTsA7LP3h — Wizard101 (@Wizard101) July 10, 2023