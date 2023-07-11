Massively OP Podcast Episode 429: Push button, receive bacon

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about World of Warcraft’s summer patch, New World’s latest season, WildStar’s development stories, EverQuest 3 rumors, and MMO systems to simplify.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

