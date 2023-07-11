Massively OP Podcast Episode 429: Push button, receive bacon

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about World of Warcraft’s summer patch, New World’s latest season, WildStar’s development stories, EverQuest 3 rumors, and MMO systems to simplify.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, SWTOR, WoW
- News: New World starts Season 2, takes an entire zone offline for renovation
- News: World of Warcraft’s Fractures in Time patch, Trading Post controversy
- News: Insight behind WildStar’s development blunders
- News: EverQuest 3 rumors, EverQuest II gives away a lot more for free
- Mailbag: What MMO systems would we simplify and complexify?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Sea” from EverQuest
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
