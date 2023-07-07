World of Warcraft’s patch notes are up for next week’s Fractures in Time

Next Tuesday is the big day for World of Warcraft’s summer update — but you may need until then to read and absorb the rather lengthy patch notes that spell out everything going into Fractures in Time.

Set to go live on July 11th, Update 10.1.5 has a little bit of something for everyone. The Evoker race finally is getting its third spec, Augmentation, to pump out some serious damage while buffing allies. Another tentpole feature for the patch is the Dawn of the Infinite “mega-dungeon” with eight bosses and a time travel theme. Speaking of time travel, time rifts will begin to appear across the Dragon Isles as sort of mini-instances that guarantee that you will “never obtain the same reward twice.”

Other patch additions include the Eon’s Fringe repeatable content, the adorable Whelp Daycare storyline, a Kalimdor Cup dragonriding race event, the ability to roll a Warlock with any race, improved lighting and fog in the old world, more fur colors for Worgen characters, and an ease of the restrictions to recruit allied races.

Alternative to reading, you can take in the patch overview video:

