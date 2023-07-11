World of Warcraft’s Fractures in Time, patch 10.1.5, is live today

Let’s go on a journey, a journey through time. It’s time that’s changing all the time, it’s time to go to time. That’s the operating philosophy behind the latest World of Warcraft patch, and it’s out today for everyone to go engage in some time-traveling and time-changing antics. New megadungeon? Yes. New quests? Also yes. Nozdormu looking like he’s having a migraine as he tries to figure out what the stakes for this story are meant to be? You got it.

The patch notes were released last week, of course, so you probably already know what to expect. But in the event that you don’t or just want some video to hype you up a bit, there’s a new trailer for the patch just below. So what are you waiting for? Actually, “waiting” probably isn’t an issue. Time travel doesn’t work like that. See you yesterday! Or a year from now. Time streams, they’re a moving target.