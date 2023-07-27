Guild Wars 2 talks up the return of Zojja and voice actor Felicia Day in interview

With all of the things coming to Guild Wars 2 when Secrets of the Obscure launches, one of the more exciting pieces for long-time fans is the return of Zojja and word of Felicia Day reprising the role. Those tidbits are the focus of a Screen Rant interview with ArenaNet’s narrative director Bobby Stein and narrative lead Indigo Linde, who talked about where Zojja’s been and how they’re approaching the tying up of the loose story thread.

Both devs discuss how they wrote Zojja back into the story after her years of absence, talk about what it was like working with Day once again, and recount some of their favorite Zojja moments. They also talk about how Obscure is the right time to bring the character back and share their hopes for players’ reactions to her return. Finally, the devs offer no hints about what she’s been through – that will be explained in the expansion – but they do promise that players will be brought back up to speed and work with Zojja over the course of the expansion’s content.

As one might expect, there aren’t too many specific details about the expansion available in this interview, but Zojja fans will likely want to read up about the devs’ experience all the same while waiting for the expack to arrive.