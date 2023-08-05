Cabal’s mobile spinoff, Cabal Return of Action, runs through a closed beta test this weekend

The 15-year-long Cabal Online series is about to get its newest member — and you have a shot to participate in an early preview right now.

The evocatively named Cabal: Return to Action is running its mobile closed beta test through August 8th. Players can sign up to participate on either iOS or Android, and those who do will stock up on rewards for the eventual launch version. The title involves eight classes, PvE, and PvP content.

As we noted when the game was announced, Cabal: Return to Action sounds like a pretty typical autoplay mobile MMO: “Aside from bringing the combat, lore, and classes that players have come to know of the classic MMORPG, ESTsoft Inc is bringing some fresh features to create a wholly new adventure for players on mobile. Developed to allow passive gameplay, the auto combat, auto quest, and auto dungeon features will allow player characters to continue progress even if they have the game minimized.”

Source: Press release