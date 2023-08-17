Infinitum Vitas is an optionally multiplayer sci-fantasy ARPG that promises hundreds of hours of content

There are a lot of indie “passion projects” that glide under the radar, and one of the more interesting parts about our job is when one of these games decides to land on our newsroom bird feeder. This is the situation that sees Infinitum Vitas arrive to our notice, which is described by solo developer Daniel Paull as “an epic single player sci-fi/fantasy based action role playing game with optional multiplayer/MMO aspects.”

According to the email we received, Paull is no stranger to game development, as he’s been working on IV for about 12 months and has been an indie developer for 25 years. As for the ARPG itself, it casts players as a Soul Bound, a powerful group of people who were thought to have disappeared after a cataclysmic event known as the Decimation.

Gameplay in IV is a side-scrolling 2-D ARPG affair that promises between 60 to 100 hours’ worth of content, including optional crafting and gathering, a variety of different weapons and abilities, and multiplayer features that let players come together for grouping or share their game instance with others. Along the way, players are being invited to discover what caused the Decimation while earning 100 levels and improving themselves with skill points. As for its latest update, that’s kicked off the Ratastrophe with new quests, new enemies, new rewards, and bug fixes.

Infinitum Vitas is either available for purchase on Steam, downloadable directly on its website, or playable in a browser; we took a few seconds to try that last option out but have to admit that its controls feel a bit challenging to use. Still, for those who are curious, this is certainly a thing that not many are likely aware of.

