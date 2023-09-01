Elder Scrolls Online is working on a better launcher for you, your kids, and all of humanity

While it’s not exactly new, Elder Scrolls Online’s launcher is about to be improved in a big way. ZeniMax said that it’s on the verge of rolling out the open beta of the revised launcher for those who wish to test it out, although those accessing the MMO through the Epic Store are excluded from this option.

So what’s the fuss all about here? ZeniMax said that the improved launcher will make it so that “patching and installing ESO is faster, more efficient, and has fewer patching steps.” Additionally, the launcher will do a better job catching invalid files, be resizable, and support keyboard and gamepad navigation.

There are plenty of other niceties — 4K support! An accessibility settings menu! — but this is a launcher we’re talking about here, not a game client, so don’t go overboard in your exuberance.

“The beta’s full duration is to be determined,” the studio said, “but during this period, you can move back and forth between the old and new version of the launcher at will via the settings menu. Once the beta period has ended, ALL PC/Mac ESO players will need to update their launchers.”