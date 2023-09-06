Star Wars: The Old Republic’s 7.3.1 update and Season 5 launch today

After a long and arduous battle, Kai Zykken has been removed from the fleet stations for numerous offenses including writing bad checks, causing issues with players buying Spoils of War bonus armor, and tax evasion. Or at least one of those things. Players in Star Wars: The Old Republic can instead pick up crates with the armor sets from a new vendor in the same location. And that’s just one of the many exciting tidbits to be found in the patch notes for update 7.3.1, available right now wherever SWTOR patch notes are posted!

So, you know, the official site.

This update also kicks off the newest galactic season, Confidence in Power, with players meeting a new astromech droid named 3V-1L because his owner knows people who use subtext and they’re all cowards. (He wants to tell you about the Dark Side.) And that’s in addition to various balance changes, bug fixes, and all the other quality-of-life improvements you’d expect from a patch; check out the full notes for the details. Players are already pointing out a few highlights, including map changes, quick travel price scaling, and a hefty cap-raise for the auction hall.

Game Update 7.3.1 will be launching on September 6th! We will deploy the update beginning 7am CT / 12pm UTC. Expected downtime is 4 hours. Patch notes will be made available on Tuesday here: https://t.co/rhuO8yXqY1 https://t.co/2gWLVxTD5z — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) August 31, 2023