Fractured Online vows to be back on Steam soon, posts early access roadmap

At the beginning of 2023, Fractured Online raised gamer eyebrows with the news that it would be taking the rare step of leaving Steam’s early access program — without a launch — following the game’s breakup with Gamigo and transfer back to Dynamight Studios. The studio said back then that “the game [would] be entering closed development as [the studio was] facing troubles with [its] third-party backend platform.”

Since then, we’ve been keeping an eye on this isometric sandbox MMORPG to see if its fortunes might reverse. Happily, this looks to be the case, as Dynamight announced this week that Fractured would be returning to Steam “soon” and gave a detailed roadmap of the steps that are dedicated to making this happen.

“Our aim is to have a bug-free build with a solid end-game and long-term character progression, suitable to be used for a relaunch without planned future wipes,” Dynamight said. The studio revealed that it’s wrapping up work on several new features, such as alchemy potions, simple rest, the full talent tree, a legends rework, the return of enchanting, and a reshuffling of core stats.

While no exact date was given for the relaunch, the studio indicated that it should be between three and five weeks from now.