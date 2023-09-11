Void Crew is a co-op early access title about crewing an internet spaceship together

Call it Sea of Thieves in space, or call it the bigger sticking points of Elite: Dangerous or Star Citizen multi-crew, or maybe even first-person Barotrauma. Better yet, call it by its full game name: Void Crew, an early access multiplayer co-op game where players are tasked with crewing an internet spaceship as they explore space and wrestle with all of their craft’s needs along the way.

“In Void Crew, teamwork isn’t just an option; it’s the key to reclaiming humanity’s lost territory. Command your spaceship together: pilot the vessel, man the turrets, perform emergency repairs, recharge the power cells, utilize space station weaponry, fabricate munitions and venture out on extravehicular missions – be it patching the ship’s hull or scavenging derelict wrecks.”

In Void Crew, between two and four players can crew up, taking up flexible ship roles to keep the ship safe and humming, while progression comes in the form of character upgrades and new ship features. The title’s early access roadmap shares the focal points of its next five major updates, including a new weapon, a new enemy faction, new challenges like a boss battle, and acting on community feedback. According to developer Hutlihut Games, early access should take about nine months.

The game is currently on sale for 20% off until September 18th for those who are looking to buy in now, or there’s the gameplay trailer below for those who would rather get a peek beforehand.