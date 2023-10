An environment turned sour apparently spurred a number of Guild Wars 2 mods and admins to break off from the main unofficial Discord server to create a new one last night. In a letter posted to the community, the staff put blame on the negligent owner of the discord for having “little to no regard” and “arrogance and outright hostility” for the mods and admins handling this open forum.

Saying that the staff and community “no longer feels safe or at home” on the old server, many of them migrated to a brand-new Guild Wars 2 unofficial Discord. “We have been hard at work on a new server where we hope to foster a community as wonderful as this one,” the staff said.

In response to this migration, the original owner reportedly shut down the old Discord entirely.