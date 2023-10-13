Third time’s a charm? Lord of the Rings Online’s Combe forester event is finally live

If it seems as if Standing Stone Games has been talking about the Combe Forester event in Lord of the Rings Online for an absurdly long time now, well, that’s because it has. We first got a tease of it three whole months ago; it was meant to launch in August, then was held back because of bugs, then it was meant to launch in September, and then was held back again. It’s become sort of a running joke among the MMORPG’s playerbase, helped by the fact that it’s meant to be some fun side content in a game where there’s lots of it already.

“I figure they’ll be announcing the Scouring of the Shire and also mentioning that the forester event has been delayed again,” one person on my own server snarked last month. “Coming Fall 2037: The Straight Road expansion, featuring the forester crafting event!” teased another. My server has fun people.

In any case, I think the auspicious day of Friday, October 13th, might finally be a winner, as the studio announced it was live through October 22nd as of this morning. The event sends players to the village of Combe in Bree for daily contests of lumberjacking skill in exchange for ribbons (yes, even for people who suck at this) that can be traded for “cosmetic outfits, cosmetic emotes, cosmetic skills, a modifiable Forester’s Axe that you can apply cosmetic appearances to, titles, traits, recipes” and more. Hoping it works this time. No whammies!

The Combe Forester Event has arrived! Now through October 22nd. #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/CoOnNf8aPO — LOTRO (@lotro) October 13, 2023