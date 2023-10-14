Final Fantasy XIV unveils a massive scale diorama of Ul’dah for its 10-year anniversary

With the upcoming release of a tabletop game based on Final Fantasy XIV, do you want to have the most jacked miniature terrain conceivable to play upon? If so, you probably want to take home this scale diorama of Ul’dah constructed for the game’s 10th anniversary. You can’t take it home, however; the Ul’dah diorama, or the Ul’diorama if you want to be creative, is just a display piece. But there’s a whole video on its construction. It’s pretty and populated with adventurers, even.[AL:XIV]

Meanwhile, the London fan festival is just around the corner on October 21st, and fans attending the event have a few more pieces of information to digest about security, accommodations for disabilities, and registration. The Las Vegas event had some notable issues in terms of handling crowds and security, so we recommend that attendees review the information as we all hope those mistakes are not repeated for the second event of the year.