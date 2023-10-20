Pax Dei demos its extensive character creator in new video as players await alpha date

Mainframe Industries isn’t telling us when Pax Dei’s alpha is coming, but it is talking about something today: YOUR FACE. OK, really it’s your character’s face, as the studio is previewing its character creation.

“As our dedicated dev team diligently works on refining (and debugging) the Alpha build (yes, it means that now, the answer to ‘Alpha when?’ is ‘sooner than before too long’), we’re excited to offer you a sneak peek at the character creation process,” Mainframe says. “Keep in mind, it’s still in its Alpha stage, and numerous additional options and sliders will be gradually introduced.”

The video preview is only a minute and a half long, but it displays both face and body customization, from individual face structure bits to the traditional body triangle slider. We spy plenty of beards, tats, and makeup too. As a bonus, there’s a quick flip through the map and some starting locations as well.