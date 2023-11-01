New World’s latest update nixes restrictions on PvP alts as Amazon works on mutation bug

Early this morning, Amazon pushed out a new patch for New World – and it’s likely to make alters and PvPers happier than a sack full of candy.

“Players will no longer be restricted to one character per world that can PvP at a time – all their characters will be able to PvP!” the studio says. “Our changes to Influence and other protections like Shell Company Mitigation largely reduce the impact of Alt Characters on Territory Control. If exploits appear we will bring back the restriction, but otherwise intend to keep it off indefinitely.”

There’s also a long list of bug fixes, artifact tweaks, heartrune buffs, and UI clarifications on deck. Likewise, in regard to marks of fortune, the team apparently “updated [its] localized price points for in-game purchases outside of the United States to align with [the game’s] retail product prices on Steam” as a “response to fluctuations in currency exchange rates around the world.”

Amazon did update players this morning noting that it’s “aware of the current problems with the unintended change of the mutations in-game and is looking into it.” It also promised a fix for PvP reward track items in November.

