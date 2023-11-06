League of Legends fighting game Project L will be playable during Worlds 2023 in South Korea

How hungry are you to try out Project L, the fighting game that draws from the roster of Riot Games’ MOBA League of Legends? Are you willing to purchase a plane ticket to Seoul, South Korea, and then purchase a ticket to see the LOL Worlds 2023 esports event? Then you’re in luck because that’s precisely where the 2v2 tag fighter is offering a playable demo. Also I’d like to know what job you hold that would make eating those costs feasible and whether it’s hiring.

There isn’t a whole lot of information about this demo beyond a chyron crawl confirming its playability on the game’s official site between November 16th and 19th. Riot Games is otherwise quiet on what’s next for the fighting game, with the last piece of news coming out this past August that promised fair monetization and revealed a new character at EVO Las Vegas, though the team keeping reveals under (mostly) tight wraps has been par for the course.

Whether this is going to be a new demo or the same one that was playable before, it’s another spotlight for Riot’s first foray into the FGC. Assuming you’ll be in South Korea, anyway.