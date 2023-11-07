Blizzard suggests World of Warcraft is ‘pretty well positioned’ for a console port

World of Warcraft coming to consoles almost seems like a no-brainer, considering MMORPGs being playable on a gamepad is hardly beyond the pale – and that’s even before Blizzard got bought up by the company that makes the Xbox console. That reality is not lost on vice president and executive producer Holly Longdale, who flirts with the idea in an interview while also staying generally non-committal in terms of timing.

“Yeah, we talk about it all the time,” Longdale confirmed. “I think we’re pretty well positioned, which is kind of why we talk about it. […] For a console audience, the approachability is likely going to be different.”

As for what is holding WoW Console back from being worked on, Longdale says it’s less about technical complexity and more about the aforementioned approachability as well as the WoW team being focused on its triple blast of expansions.

“Right now, we’re focused on the Worldsoul Saga. But if that comes up then we’ll reexamine things but, man, we’ve got enough to deal with right now,” she’s quoted as saying with a laugh. “It would be very insincere to say that we’re not, like… of course we’re talking about that. We are Microsoft now.”