EverQuest II launches Ballads of Zimara November 29, reruns Feast of Giving until November 26

The Ballads of Zimara expansion of EverQuest II has had pre-orders and beta testing, but now it has a calendar date for release: Wednesday, November 29th, at 2:00 p.m. EST. As referenced earlier, pre-ordering is still available and will be its usual 10% off for those who are subscribed to the MMORPG, but now players know just when between November and December actually is.

In the meanwhile, last week saw the Feast of Giving event return for another year, bringing several pieces of new overseer-specific content like event agents, overseer quests, and a new achievement, along with returning quests and activities that are focused around Frogloks. The feast of combat and in-game food runs from now until November 26th.

EQ2 also put out a patch this week that opens the Rise of Kunark expansion for the Zarrakon PvP server, adds a new quest journal notes feature, and applies a couple of quest-specific fixes.