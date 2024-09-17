War Thunder helicopters now display visual damage thanks to Dance of Dragons

Since it’s an odd week of the year, War Thunder and its community isn’t leaking any highly classified military schematics. Instead, to fill the time, the devs went into great detail about how cool it is you can accurately damage an in-game helicopter with last week’s Dance of Dragons update.

The long and the short of it is that War Thunder’s Ka-52 and AH-64 Apache helicopters are now stuffed with modules that dictate different parts of the vehicle’s function. If those modules are damaged by any wily missiles or bullets, Bad Things begin to happen.

“For helicopters that have new modules, it’s quite simple — each system can be disabled either by the complete destruction of the module or by damaging it, but with a certain chance depending on the type and amount of damage,” the team said, going on to mention that helicopter tails can now be sheared off via collision as well as weapon fire.

For the other helicopters with module envy, don’t worry. Gaijin said that it plans to update them over time as well.