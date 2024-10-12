Dieselpunk PvPvE vehicular battler Sand offers up a PvP demo and seven minutes of raw gameplay footage

Back in May we shared our first look at Sand, an in-development PvPvE sandbox primarily centered around Tramplers – massive robotic structures that act as a home base, vehicle, and weapons platform in one, with gameplay mostly about finding scrap out in the world from either derelicts or other players.

While the game still doesn’t have any kind of a release date yet, what is available for curious players now is a free demo on Steam that provides a PvP-specific slice of the wider game. The demo will also serve as a test for developers TowerHaus and Hologryph to see how Trampler on Trampler PvP works and refine things before other features are added.

For those who were part of the previous technical test, you should know that progress was wiped for this demo build. Anyone who does download the demo should also bear in mind that wipes may happen as updates and adjustments are made. If any of this has your intrigue, then the demo is available by simply clicking the appropriate big green button on Steam, or you can check out what gameplay is like right now with a seven minute-long “raw” video below.