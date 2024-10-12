Destiny 2 preps more hurricane relief and a speedrun for its newly released dungeon

The Vesper’s Host dungeon added to Destiny 2 this week has already had its world first conquerors named, but that doesn’t mean that Bungie isn’t still feeling the need for speed as the studio has also announced a speedrun contest with content creators happening soon to see who can blitz through the instance the fastest.

The competition will see streamers from 14 different regions try to crush Vesper’s Host as quickly as possible, using as many attempts as needed in designated three hour-long time slots between October 21st and 29th. The winning team will receive $1,000 worth of Twitch subs each, while viewers can also earn themselves a banner cosmetic during giveaways for associated streamers.

While most of this week’s newsletter is arguably focused on excitedly squawking about the Vesper’s Host world first and speedrun races, it also opens with another charitable effort to help give relief to hurricane victims in the US. The Bungie Foundation will be offering a unique emblem on Tuesday, October 15th, when players donate $25 to benefit partner orgs Team Rubicon and Direct Relief. Fans who are able to provide help are asked to keep eyes on the Bungie Foundation’s Twitter account for word on when the campaign goes live.

