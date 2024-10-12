Elder Scrolls Online’s latest roadmap details Update 44’s PvP additions and improved sub benefits

In case you haven’t been watching the announcements out of Elder Scrolls Online since September, ZeniMax Online Studios is refreshing its roadmap with an eye toward the impending Update 44.

The updated roadmap is much more detailed than the one we got back in August, with a rundown of the PvP content – the new 4×4 and 8v8 battlegrounds and seven (!) new PvP battleground maps – the new Banner Bearer scribing grimoire, 14 improved focus scripts, 4 new skill styles, and new gear, cheevos, and housing deco. The studio is also sweetening the pot for subscription players with a 10% bump in alliance points and Tel Var stones.

Just this week, we’ve gotten detailed looks at the two new companions, too; they are free for sub players and buyable a la carte for everyone else.

Testing for the new update has already been well underway and there are a lot of events running until it all lands on October 28th for PC/Mac and November 13th for consoles. Consider all of this a little calendar stamp as you pencil in the day.

