Once Human opens Visional Wheel servers, adjusts weapons, and launches a spring event in new update

Today is a big content day for fans of survival shooter Once Human as players can now hop into Visional Wheel servers and experience some familiar former scenarios that now feature some new lunar frenzy-filled wrinkles.

As NetEase’s Starry Studio previewed before, the Lunar Oracle Visional Wheel will make nighttime more dangerous yet potentially more lucrative with an effect that increases monster strength and decreases player sanity, but can also improve specific material gathering in the process. This ruleset is applied to new Manibus, Way of Winter, Evolution’s Call, and Prismverse’s Clash servers, which incidentally means there are some adjusted ways for players to enter a server.



The update has also applied a bunch of adjustments to gear and new items as well, bringing three new guns, new unique armors and armor set benefits, and several different mods on top of balance tweaks to various weapons that mostly appear to fall on the buff side of things.

The patch further kicks off a spring festival event (in mid-January, sure why not) that grants free weekly cosmetics and daily gifts, adds racing events in the open world, and offers access to a dungeon that grants players the effects of the Lunar Oracle. There’s also a new deviation that can change a stored item into random other items every hour, a new floor mirror item that can be built to let players change their character’s appearance (at the cost of a token that costs one energy link), and new prize pools for the wish machine.