MMO Week in Review: Stars Reach, B&S NEO, and the RuneScape bungle

Well, that was a weird week. We worried over Stars Reach, contemplated the genre’s demographics, laid out a plan for returning to LOTRO’s new servers, took a look at Aloft, welcomed the reveal of Blade & Soul NEO, signed up for Craig Morrison’s Horse Mystery MMO (definitely a real and final name), and bought some extra popcorn for watching Jagex backpedal on its hilariously bad RuneScape survey. Oh yeah, and several ByteDance affiliates, including Marvel Rivals, were taken offline temporarily over the extremely dumb TikTok ban scare.

Any other week, the Switch 2 reveal would’ve been the big news, but here we are – welcome to 2025.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

