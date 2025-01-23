Star Wars The Old Republic fixes a plethora of issues in its newest patch

The latest patch for Star Wars: The Old Republic does not deliver a big chunk of content to players or a whole bunch of new mechanics. What it delivers are fixes. If you were noticing issues with Dynamic Encounters ranging from Hoth to Tatooine, several of them have now been fixed (and the XP perk for Dynamic Encounters can now be purchased as intended). If you were noticing issues with enemies in the Chilling Death Spire not taking damage, that has been fixed now. It’s a ton of fixes and improvements, right on down the line.

That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t introduce any new mechanics, to be fair; bad luck prevention mechanics are now in place for Relentless Replication, and maps now display shared Dynamic Encounters correctly. So that’s new! It’s just part of the overall push for fixes and general improvements across the board. That’s hardly a bad thing.