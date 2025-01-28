Neverwinter Nights persistent world Arelith hits a new player concurrency record after 22 years

Three hundred eighty. That sounds like a pretty meager number when it comes to most MMO and multiplayer game concurrency records, but for the people running the persistent world Arelith from within Neverwinter Nights, that’s a huge milestone that was met over the past weekend.

The announcement from the server’s Bluesky account contextualizes the achievement further, pointing out that there is a single shard (sans instancing) for all those 380 players and that the number represents a new record in its 22 years of operation. “I am told the dwarves were having a coronation tonight,” the post reads.

Readers will recall that this PW has been cranking out the updates for all these years, and that continued through 2024 with a new class, new areas, additional quests, and events like a celebration of the RPG’s 20th anniversary. All told, it looks like this one is going strong well into this year.

