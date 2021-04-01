Albion Online patches in the moose for hunting, raising, and mounting

Moose! There are some big moose. There are moose in Albion Online now! You might get bitten by a moose, especially if you choose to fight the moose and then the moose fights back and it bites you. See, the newest patch adds in some moose for you to hunt for hides, but you might also get a moose calf as a rare drop for fighting and defeating a moose, and that’s when the real fun begins.

This is based on the assumption that you find it fun to raise that moose calf into a functional adult and then ride the moose, of course. If so, you’ll have a grand old time with your new moose, along with the corresponding stag mount skins you can use on your new domestic moose. In summary, moose. There are other fixes and changes in the official patch notes, but do you really need more motivation than riding a moose?