The Stream Team: Daring The Desolation during the Guild Wars 2 griffon search

What: Guild Wars 2

Who: MJ Guthrie

When: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 MJ Guthrie8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021

After wrapping up the last of the Elon Riverlands griffon egg hunt in Guild Wars 2, Massively OP’s MJ is moving on to the Desolation. It sounds like a lovely place to look for eggs, no? Join us live at 8:00 p.m. as MJ gets even closer to her own mount to soar the skies on.

Enjoy the show!