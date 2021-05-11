The Stream Team: Daring The Desolation during the Guild Wars 2 griffon search

Elon Riverlands griffon egg hunt in Guild Wars 2, Massively OP’s MJ is moving on to the Desolation. It sounds like a lovely place to look for eggs, no? Join us live at 8:00 p.m. as MJ gets even closer to her own mount to soar the skies on.
What: Guild Wars 2
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021
Enjoy the show!
Having trouble with our live feed or chat? Visit the OPTV channel on Twitch in your browser or on your mobile device. Missed a part of the show? Don’t worry; we’ll post the complete stream here when it’s over, and you can always check out our past streams and videos collection – or just stay tuned for our next show!
May 11, 2021
8:00pm EDT: Guild Wars 2 - MJ
May 12, 2021
1:00pm EDT: Trove - MJ
7:00pm EDT: SWTOR - Larry & MJ
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT